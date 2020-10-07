Star Wars Reads: Read. This is the way.

Star Wars Reads Day has been a way of getting kids excited about books since 2012. It's proven so popular that it's now expanded to the whole month of October. All around the world libraries, book stores, and schools promote books and resources for kids who love to read about a galaxy far, far away.

If you find it hard to get your child interested in reading during the school holidays, perhaps dangling a few Star Wars-related books is worth a try. As The Mandalorian says, "This is the way".

And there are heaps of kid-friendly Star Wars titles. Our little padawan at home loves the Star Wars Lego books that are cut-down versions of stories from the movies featuring mini-fig heroes (and villians).

Whether they're far enough along in their reading to read to themselves, or are something to share with their favourite adult, the Jedi Academy books are also good fun. There are two consecutive series - the first by Jeffrey Brown follows Tatooine youngster, Roan Novachez, the second by Jarrett Krosoczka follows Victor Starspeeder and his sister, Christina, as they struggle with classmates, exams, and using the Force. There are lots of comic-strip style illustrations and humour in these to keep kids entertained (and imagining their own Star Wars school adventures).

There are also a number of Star Wars eBooks that have read-along options where a narrator will read the story while the text is highlighted, helping kids to read independently and learn new words.

With slightly less of a focus on reading, but still heaps of fun there are other Star Wars titles for kids that focus on costumes, droids, vehicles and more (like jokes, cookery, drawing, coding, and maker lab activities)

In short, if your kid is obsessed with Star Wars, the library has a lot of stuff they are going to LOVE.

And if that's not enough, swing by the official Star Wars site for a printable activity kit, book tags, reading charts and more.

More