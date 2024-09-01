Strong Female Characters – Emily Perkins and Christine Jeffs: WORD Christchurch 2024

Strong Female Characters was hosted by Victor Rodgers, a well-established writer and artist in his own right. With his quick wit and respectful attitude, he had fantastic and engaging questions for these two absolute champions of the written word, Emily Perkins and Christine Jeffs.

There was a palpable buzz in the crowd for this particular event. I think it's the calibre of the two speakers, their impressive catalogue of work and their experience embodying what it means to be a modern strong female. Both Emily Perkins and Christine Jeffs are award winners in their own fields, and both are here to talk to us about what it takes to create or represent strong female characters in their art.

From the outset both writers clarified that to be a strong female character in today's sense is to be vulnerable, flawed and complex. You don’t have to create likeable characters. Emily commented that she is often more interested in people's weaknesses, how her characters navigate these both by themselves and within their relationships and that often action comes through reaction. This can clearly be seen in her book Lioness which among other themes, looks at how other people can inspire change in us. Christine agreed that often strength comes through relational situations, be they awkward or nuanced. She also mentioned, and Emily agreed, that these characters are often unlikable at first glance.

Emily pointed out that the character Robyn Malcolm plays in After the party, Penny, is flawed, difficult and causes trouble for other people, but that Robyn gave the character a believable warmth that underpinned her decisions and actions, and made her believable and relatable. Christine agreed that the main character in her screenplay of Carl Shuker's book A mistake is ostensibly unlikable but that over time through interactions with the people around her, we see her change and grow, again in a relatable way.

Christine mentioned that when thinking about how to portray a character, she asks herself how she can bring something of herself to the character, so that it is a more genuine, real character. Everyone should be able to see something of themselves in the characters for them to resonate. Emily agreed with this sentiment, mentioning that even the small actions of her characters could become political and move away from the more traditional roles of females, to more nuanced modern characters that people can relate to.

When asked where they find their own strength to work in the fields they have chosen, Both Emily and Christine agreed that you had to have grit and determination. Christine mentioned that these projects are a long commitment, and that you have to have belief in either the characters or the project itself and that it is a story you want to tell. That curiosity and Joy sustains you.

Emily mentioned that she believes that taking risks is part of strength. The outcomes can often be unknown. Both women said failure and making mistakes is a crucial part of creativity and Emily quoted Brian Eno who said: ‘honor thy mistake as thy hidden intention’. She also pointed out that failure is political, as some people have the opportunity to have multiple second chances. As gender plays a role in this, this is another challenge for women artists. Both women also agreed that asking for feedback and support is essential to finding strength for the creative process.

I think it's safe to say that everyone who attended today's event came away inspired, either by the characters these two women have created, or by the speakers themselves in their unrelenting pursuit of their craft.

Sarah Pope

Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

