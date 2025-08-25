Strong hearts and minds: Ali Mau and Susie Ferguson at WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

We are used to journalists telling other people's stories. What is it like when they share their own? In the case of veteran broadcasters Susie Ferguson and Ali Mau - it's raw, powerful, vulnerable, and strong. In their WORD Christchurch session Strong Minded, Susie and Ali will share some of their stories with us in a session chaired by journalist and writer Michelle Duff.

I've read both of their books. They are unique and interesting, and share things in common that will make this a powerful session. Both were born overseas and are public figures. Both memoirs combine insights into broadcasting and journalism with the sharing of life stories, including traumatic struggles.

Like lots of people, I'm familiar with Susie Ferguson from her RNZ role. She currently hosts the Saturday morning show with Mihingarangi Forbes. Susie was born in Scotland, graduated from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and the University of the Arts London. She later became a war correspondent, involved in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. She talks about the practicalities of living and reporting from war zones. Susie also shares an honest account of her struggles with endometriosis and health. The title Bloody minded perfectly conveys her story - it's very much about the brain and the body.

Ali Mau was born in Australia and is well-known in Aotearoa New Zealand from various tv roles on Breakfast, One News, Seven Sharp and Fair Go. She took a strong stance and created the #MeTooNZ journalism project at Stuff, publishing many major investigations. More recently, she co-founded Tika, a tech-based charity created to bring free legal help to survivors of sexual harm. In No words for this, she tells her life story with a focus on her family, sisters, relationships, school, and work. There is a horrible betrayal of trust at the heart of her story. How she and her family work through this is nothing short of heroic.

There is a particular magic in hearing someone share their life story, especially so when you have wonderful broadcaster voices. There are audiobooks so you can listen to both Susie and Ali tell their stories. And you can come and hear them together at Strong Minded!

