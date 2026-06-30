Win a family pass to the Cathedral Square Ice Rink – entries closes 11.59pm Sunday 5 July

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Skate in the heart of Christchurch! Have you spotted the ice rink in Cathedral Square? Thanks to Paradice, we have ten family passes to give away!
All you have to do to win is email competition@ccc.govt.nz and answer this question: "What’s the newest attraction in Cathedral Square?”

About the Cathedral Square Ice Rink

Paradice EVENTS skates into Christchurch with a spectacular real ice rink, running from 27 June to 26 July. The pop-up ice rink transforms Cathedral Square into a seasonal skating destination for visitors of all ages. The event offers a winter skating experience, featuring music, lighting effects, and sessions suitable for both experienced skaters and first-time visitors. The rink measures 30 metres by 15 metres and provides approximately 400 pairs of ice skates for hire.

Ice skating in our collection

Check out photos of ice skating in Canterbury Stories

Ice skating for 130 hours. 1983. © Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-05957A
Ice skating for 130 hours. 1983. Austin McKinley who is skating for 130 hours at Centaurus road ice rink to raise money for Telethon. © Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-05957A

 Terms and conditions

  • The competition is open until Sunday 5 July 11.59pm.
  • Winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries website.
  • Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Prize is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
  • Entries must have all correct contact details.
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