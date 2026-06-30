Win a family pass to the Cathedral Square Ice Rink – entries closes 11.59pm Sunday 5 July

Skate in the heart of Christchurch! Have you spotted the ice rink in Cathedral Square? Thanks to Paradice, we have ten family passes to give away!

All you have to do to win is email competition@ccc.govt.nz and answer this question: "What’s the newest attraction in Cathedral Square?”

About the Cathedral Square Ice Rink

Paradice EVENTS skates into Christchurch with a spectacular real ice rink, running from 27 June to 26 July. The pop-up ice rink transforms Cathedral Square into a seasonal skating destination for visitors of all ages. The event offers a winter skating experience, featuring music, lighting effects, and sessions suitable for both experienced skaters and first-time visitors. The rink measures 30 metres by 15 metres and provides approximately 400 pairs of ice skates for hire.

Ice skating in our collection

Check out photos of ice skating in Canterbury Stories

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