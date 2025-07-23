Win a double pass to How to build a library at Doc Edge Festival

Thanks to the organisers of the Doc Edge Festival we have a double pass to give away to the NZ premiere of the documentary How To Build A Library. Directed by Maia Lekow and Christopher King, this 2025 documentary is set in Nairobi and shows two intrepid young women, Shiro and Wachuka, setting out to transform a crumbling colonial-era library into a dynamic cultural hub for the city’s youth. What begins as a vision for creative revival soon becomes a powerful act of reclamation, as they navigate political hurdles, secure funding, and confront the lingering shadows of colonial legacy. With vibrant energy and unshakable determination, the duo confronts tough questions: when to compromise, and when to fight for their ideals. Bursting with charm and purpose, this delightful film celebrates youth activism, cultural rebirth, and the real work of decolonisation.

The documentary will be shown at Lumiere Cinemas this Saturday 26 July at 3.15pm. Enter below to win a double pass. The draw closes at 5.30pm on Thursday 24 July. The tickets will be emailled to the winners.

Doc Edge at Tūranga

The Doc Edge Immersive Exhibition Programme - Imagine and Re-imagine is on He Hononga | Connection, Ground Level, Tūranga daily from 10am to 2pm until Sunday 27 July.This is part of the Doc Edge International Film Festival, and is the Asia-Pacific home for digital storytelling and immersive non-fiction.

This year’s exhibition showcases 12 impact projects — six from New Zealand and six international, curated in two categories: Digital Storytelling and Interactive Non-Fiction.

Free entry, No bookings required

