Enter the book review competition for “The Week of the Italian Language in the World”

As a certain Bard wrote over 400 years ago, "a rose by any other name would smell as sweet", and undeniably all languages have their own unique beauty. It is hard, however, to deny the special charm of Italian with its rich vocabulary and grammar, and above all, its melodious rhythm.

This appeal is recognised in October every year during La Settimana della Lingua Italiana nel Mondo - The Week of the Italian Language in the World.

This year Christchurch City Libraries is honoured to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Week by co-hosting a Book Review Competition together with the Dante Alighieri Society in Christchurch. Simply read a book or an eBook from the Libraries' Italian Collection, opens a new window, write a short review in either Italian or English, and email it to scuoladante@dantechch.com by the end of Sunday 19 October 2025.

The winner will receive a collector's edition of Caravaggio by Milo Manara, one of Italy's most famous comic book writers and artists.

And, of course, as the Dante states: "Reading Italian literature — whether novels, non-fiction, children’s books or graphic novels — is a wonderful way to explore Italian culture, improve language skills, and discover new voices and perspectives." So what are you waiting for?

Happy reading and good luck! Buona lettura e buona fortuna! 

