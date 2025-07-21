National Poetry Day competition – 18 to 31 August 2025

Write, inspire and compete!
In celebration of National Poetry Day, we are running a Poetry competition. Winners will have their poem printed on a tote bag!
National Poetry Day competition 2025
Enter the competition to celebrate National Poetry Day, Friday 22 August 2025.
Terms and Conditions
- Competition is open from Monday 18 August to Sunday 31 August
- There are three categories – Primary, Secondary and Adults
- One poem per entrant
- 16 line limit for poem
- Judges decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into
- Winners will be announced on Christchurch City Libraries website on Monday 22 September
- Submitted poems may be reproduced on our website or displayed in Libraries
- Entries will not be returned
Why poetry?
Poetry is an often undervalued and underappreciated artform. Engaging with poetry has benefits across every age and stage of life as it provides an outlet for creativity and self-expression. It is a place to play with language, explore concepts, and unleash the imagination. Poetry can be considered ‘one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity’ (UNESCO).
‘Poetry belongs to all of us; everyone can read poems, make up poems or share poems with others. Though we often talk about poetry being dense or difficult, poems are able to present complicated or challenging ideas in ways that we carry around in our heads. They help us ask questions about the world, how we use words and who we are. (What is Poetry?, 2016, pg 6 Michael Rosen)
Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day
Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day is a one-day celebration of New Zealand poetry run each year since 1997. In 2025 National Poetry Day is on Friday 22 August.
