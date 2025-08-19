WORD Christchurch 2025 Pick – Polkinghorne: Inside the Trial of the Century

At last year's WORD Christchurch Festival, I had the privilege of attending Steve Braunias' event True Stories of Death and Desperation, focusing on his 2024 true crime release, The Survivors. It was an incredibly entertaining and moving session, detailing some truly fascinating tales of people who lived curious lives.

At the time of his talk, Braunias had been in the courtroom reporting on the trial that captured the nation - the Polkinghorne case. He has since published his book "Polkinghorne - Inside the Trial of the Century," which delivers his unique insider perspective on everything that went down before, during, and after the shocking real-life courtroom drama.

Polkinghorne



You've likely heard something in the media about Polkinghorne - it would have been difficult not to, given the extensive coverage it received by Kiwi news outlets - but in the instance you've been 'living under a rock'...

A quick summary of the facts

Philip Polkinghorne, previously an eye surgeon, was accused of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna in 2021. Polkinghorne allegedly discovered Hanna deceased on the floor of their Remuera home, rope hanging from the top of the staircase. Though at first glance her passing appeared to be a suicide, inconsistencies with evidence led investigators to treat her death as suspicious. Polkinghorne quickly became the lead suspect.

Facets of the case blew up in the media, including Polkinghorne's trysts with sex workers and his complicated and fraught marriage with Hanna.

Ultimately, Polkinghorne was found not guilty. The jury decided that the Crown prosecution had not proved, beyond reasonable doubt, that he had committed the murder of Pauline Hanna. Nevertheless, some jury members commented that the defense's case - that Hanna had committed suicide - did not seem plausible on the evidence either.

The Polkinghorne case turned out to be true-crime gold. With healthy dollops of scandal, betrayal, and intrigue, it played out like a TV show to which the Kiwi audience, glued to their seats, could not tear their eyes away from. It's no surprise that the case not only spawned Braunias' book, but also a ThreeNow documentary Polk: The Trial of Philip Polkinghorne. And now, Braunias is returning to Christchurch WORD Festival 2025 to speak about "Polkinghorne: Inside the Trial of the Century" and give us his exclusive insight into the highs and lows, the twists and turns, and the astonishing revelations surrounding this monumental case. He will be joining former Mayor of Christchurch Lianne Dalziel in conversation.

What am I hoping to hear Braunias touch on during his WORD Christchurch talk?

The Polkinghorne case was incredibly sensationalised. That begs the question - can a trial truly be fair if the jury are highly likely to be exposed to public discourse that falls outside of the evidence they are presented with in the courtroom?

Do other acts the defendant has done, or information about their character, have an effect on whether the jury are likely to find the defendant guilty in their specific trial? Polkinghorne's private life and the scandalous nature of his behaviour was blasted across news outlets and social media. If we were to be in the place of the jury members, it's hard to imagine not being influenced by others' opinions on the kind of person Polkinghorne is.

Despite the above, the jury appeared to only consider the evidence in front of them to ultimately determine that the Crown could not prove Polkinghorne had committed murder. What does this say about our justice system - is it working well?

And should cases be publicised to this degree? Is it fair on the people involved, or is it in the interest of the public to know? Victims and their families may have trouble grieving with dignity when they are constantly reminded not only of their loss, but of all the particulars they might prefer to remain secret.

Kiwis seem to be particularly fascinated with cases of a sexual nature - just think back to the tragic murder of backpacker Grace Millane in 2018. What is our obsession with the 'juicy details' of people's private lives?

There's plenty more I could question about the intricacies of this case, but instead I will have to wait and see what Braunias might have to say. If you're just as curious as me, make sure to get your tickets here for Steve Braunias: Inside the Trial of the Century, Sunday 31st August, 12pm-1pm at The Piano. It's bound to be a fascinating afternoon.

