2017 Book Challenge

Reader, I need your help. I've been diligently ticking off the categories on this year's reading challenge (Book Riot's Read Harder Challenge), but it's getting incredibly close to 2018 and I've still got a few unfilled. If anyone has any good recommendations that fit the bolded themes please let me know in the comments so that I can whip through them before the new year! (Or if you've read any of the same books as me, let me know what you thought of them.)

Has anyone else completed (or tried to complete) a book challenge this year? Or if you want to get started on a new one, try out our summertime reading challenges for kids and for adults and be in to win a prize!

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation