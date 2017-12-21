2017 Book Challenge

Reader, I need your help. I've been diligently ticking off the categories on this year's reading challenge (Book Riot's Read Harder Challenge), but it's getting incredibly close to 2018 and I've still got a few unfilled. If anyone has any good recommendations that fit the bolded themes please let me know in the comments so that I can whip through them before the new year! (Or if you've read any of the same books as me, let me know what you thought of them.)
- Read a book about sports. A Season of Daring Greatly, Ellen Emerson White
- Read a debut novel. True Letters from a Fictional Life, Kenneth Logan
- Read a book about books. Reading Allowed: True Stories and Curious Incidents from a Provincial Library, Chris Paling
- Read a book set in Central or South America, written by a Central or South American author. Nightlights, Lorena Alvarez
- Read a book by an immigrant or with a central immigration narrative. American Street, Ibi Zoboi
- Read an all-ages comic.
- Read a book published between 1900 and 1950. The Nine Tailors, Dorothy Sayers
- Read a travel memoir. Japan AI: A Tall Girl's Adventures in Japan, Aimee Major-Steinberger
- Read a book you’ve read before. Howl's Moving Castle, Diana Wynne Jones
- Read a book that is set within 100 miles of your location. Kaitangata Twitch, Margaret Mahy
- Read a book that is set more than 5000 miles from your location. Leviathan Wakes, James S. A. Corey
- Read a fantasy novel. The Last Namsara, Kristen Ciccarelli
- Read a nonfiction book about technology. First, Catch Your Weka: A Story of New Zealand Cooking, David Veart (food technology counts, right?)
- Read a book about war. Firstborn, Brandon Sanderson
- Read a YA or middle grade novel by an author who identifies as LGBTQ+. Ramona Blue, Julie Murphy
- Read a book that has been banned or frequently challenged in your country.
- Read a classic by an author of color. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas (I'm cheating with this one because I think it'll be a classic even though it was only published this year.)
- Read a superhero comic with a female lead.
- Read a book in which a character of color goes on a spiritual journey. American Street, Ibi Zoboi
- Read an LGBTQ+ romance novel.
- Read a book published by a micropress. Soft Spot: short stories, by Jagdev Singh Kaler
- Read a collection of stories by a woman. The Best of Connie Willis: Award-Winning Stories, Connie Willis
- Read a collection of poetry in translation on a theme other than love.
- Read a book wherein all point-of-view characters are people of color. You Bring the Distant Near, Mitali Perkins
Has anyone else completed (or tried to complete) a book challenge this year? Or if you want to get started on a new one, try out our summertime reading challenges for kids and for adults and be in to win a prize!