A letter to the Korean Book Club

How does your day begin or end — by turning the pages of a book?

Christchurch City Libraries runs a variety of Book clubs, including the Korean Book Club, where you can meet wonderful people and enjoy meaningful conversations about books together.

After wrapping up the Korean Book Clubs in December 2025, I’m pleased to share one member’s story.

한 장의 책장을 넘기며 시작하는, 아니면 마무리하는 당신의 하루는 어떻습니까?

크라이스트쳐치 시립 도서관에는 Korean Book Club 를 포함해 다양한 Book Clubs을 진행하고 있다. 책에 대해 이야기 나눌 좋은 분들을 그곳에서 만날 수있습니다..

2025년 12월의 Korean BooK Club을 마친 후, 한 멤버의 이야기를 소개합니다.

Why I Love Book Clubs

As I grew older, I came to observe my mother’s life more closely. She was part of many social savings groups—fortnightly ones, end-of-the-month ones, and even birthday groups where members took turns preparing food. I remember thinking, “Oh, so this is how people socialize as they age. Will my future self be going to these kinds of social groups too?”...... I tried a book club with my daughter after she started working, and I also recruited a colleague to form a two-person book club. Whenever connections allowed, I continued to form small, casual book club gatherings in various ways. Why do I love book clubs so much, and why am I so attached to them? I’ve thought about this from time to time. I used to think of myself as someone who wasn’t good at casual chatter. With a book as a medium, I felt I could naturally say a few thoughtful, presentable words, and that may be why I liked book clubs so much.

In June 2022, I returned to Christchurch, and the very next month I joined this Christchurch Korean book club…… Through book clubs, I encounter a wide range of books that I probably wouldn’t choose on my own. I feel my horizon in life expanding. At this point, I proudly consider myself a professional book club lover. I wanted to confess my love for book clubs, which I have sustained continuously for the past 20 years. Each and every book club member is precious to me, and I am deeply grateful. I believe that the diverse reflections and opinions we share come together to complete these fragments of life, one by one. 나는 왜 북클럽을 좋아하는가? 철 들면서 친정 어머니의 삶을 가까이에서 보았습니다. 친목계 모임이 많으시더라구요. 보름계, 말일계 그리고 그 중간 중간에 돌아가면서 차려 먹는 생일계. '오! 나이가 들면 저렇게 소셜을 하는거구나. 미래의 나도 친목계를 나가려나?'...... 직장 생활을 시작한 딸과 북클럽도 해보고, 같이 일하던 분을 포섭해서 2인 북클럽도 해보았습니다. 이외에도 인연이 닿으면, 이런저런 소소한 북클럽 모임을 해왔습니다. 나는 왜 이렇게 북클럽을 좋아하고 여기에 목매는가? 가끔 생각했더랬습니다. 전에는 제가 수다를 잘 못 떠는 사람이라 생각했지요. 책을 매개로 하면 자연스럽게 몇마디 폼나게 말할 수 있을것 같아서 북클럽을 좋아한 듯 합니다……. 2022년 6월 크라이스트처치로 돌아오고 바로 다음달에 이 크라이스트처치 북클럽에 조인하게 되었습니다. ….. 북클럽을 하면 평소에 제가 선뜻 선택하지 않을 듯한 다양한 책을 접할 수 있습니다. 삶의 지평이 넓어짐을 느낍니다. 이정도면 프로 북클럽 러버라고 자부합니다. 이렇게 20년간 지속적으로 이어온 제 북클럽 사랑을 고백해 봅니다. 북클럽 멤머 한분 한분이 소중하고 감사합니다. 다양한 소감과 의견들이 모여 이 삶의 조각들을 하나씩 완성시켜 나가는거라 생각합니다.

행복한 연말 연시 Korean Book Club의 12월 책 리스트와 함께히세요.