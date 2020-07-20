The Love of Book Clubs

Christchurch City Libraries hosts a range of book clubs and reading groups - from Spanish Book Club, to Dewey Book Group. They are the ideal way to not only meet new people, but also share ideas, experiences, and a love for literature.

The highlight of my month would have to be going along to the book groups I attend - Dewey Book Group, and ESOL Book Group. My book group families always make me feel welcomed, inspired, and excited to share our latest reading adventures and discoveries.

If I had to pick my favourite book group story, it would have to be that of Jane and Giorgio - two much loved members of our ESOL book group. No plot spoilers here (as Jane has wonderfully retold their story below), but let’s just say they have set the bar very high for book group experiences. Thank you so much Jane and Giorgio for sharing your beautiful story.

Jane’s Book Group Story