Korea Day 2025 and all things Korean at the library

Are you dancing along to the song Golden? Are you interested in K-Pop and Korean food? Christchurch City Libraries has plenty to help you to enjoy and explore Korea and all things Korean.

Firstly, obtain a library card and download the Library CCLMobile app for convenient access.

You can:

And don’t miss the chance to join your family at Korea Day 2025! The Korean Society in Christchurch will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and South Korea. This event will give you a breathtaking cultural experience.

When: Saturday 20th September

Where: Christchurch Town Hall

What: Exhibition Booth, 3pm to 6pm: Various cultural experiences run by the Korean Society of Christchurch, the Korean Cultural Centre, Christchurch Korean School, OKTA (World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Association), Songpa Sister City, and KKANG (K-pop music).

Performance 5.30pm to 6.30pm: Traditional performance run by The Incheon Metropolitan Dance Theatre.

Spot Tūranga in the music video CORTIS (코르티스) 'FaSHioN'

Read more about the making of this video in The Star