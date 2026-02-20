An action-packed fast ride filled with dramatic tension: Dancing in the Purple Rain

Local author Judy L. Mohr is coming to Tūranga on Thursday 26 February to talk about her new book, Dancing in the Purple Rain and her roles mentoring other writers as a story coach, editor and web advisor.

Author Talk: Judy Mohr

My fiction has thriller roots, diving into the darker sides of society. I pull on the heartstrings by writing stories that push my characters to their limits, forcing them to make difficult choices as they strive to do what is right, living to a moral code—even if what is right goes against societal norms. And sometimes, doing what is right means blowing shit up. Shrapnel and body parts often fly in every direction.

Was Judy in contact with the Duffer Brothers? Timely and prescient, Judy has a hit title with Dancing in the Purple Rain a dystopian techno-thriller set in a not-so-distant future, starring a purple-haired heroine who plays Prince's hit song on endless repeat.

Dancing in the Purple Rain



The lead character Michaela, or Mike, reminds me of the title character in Run, Lola Run. Mike works for PentWave, a combat-trained courier unit for Rhodon Corp, delivering packages to targets they want to disappear.

Mike dodges actual purple acid rain to complete her assignments in a world where climate collapse has released bacteria never encountered before. The resulting pandemics have enabled the rise of authoritarian control in Crystal Hills, a city of domed sectors sheltering the population from the elements.

I had a clear view of the dark purple clouds that hung overhead, a vivid reminder of why so many people sought refuge in Crystal Hills. Without my breather firmly in place, I would struggle to breathe, inhaling traces of corrosive toxins. Without the active seals on my display glasses to protect my eyes, I would go blind at the first sight of rain.

Mike was born with a condition called Audimentia - commonly known as White-Rabbit Syndrome - which manifests as voices in her head. Dependent on the state to provide the medication she so desperately needs, she's in a carefully managed trap: on a knife edge between being the assassin or the target, should her condition get out of control.

Tasked to take out her best friend - another agent like her, Mike begins to distrust her employers, her team and even her own memories.

Memory plays a big part in this story, cleverly plotted to impart Mike's confusion to the reader. The story moves in ever-dizzying spirals down a rabbit-hole of deception and manipulation where the line between betrayal and loyalty is blurred.

The bad guys can't see purple.

The colour purple is significant as a symbol of both rebellion and freedom in a society tightly controlled by surveillance and medication. Mohr has picked up the idea of RNA modification that came out of the Covid pandemic and run with it. People in this future have been 'chipped' with id's that can scan their movements and flag contaminations they may have picked up while moving through the zones of the city.

There are some terrific tech ideas in this story. As well as microchip implants for identity, members of Crystal Hills' elite teams have surgically enhanced sight and comms, internet glasses, DNA-encrypted guns and personal guides like Alexa, or in this case, Alice - one of many references to Lewis Carroll, another strong theme in the story.

Mike's ability to evade surveillance is cleverly thought out, while it's her mind that takes centre stage. She has the power to coerce others to her will.

Dancing in the Purple Rain demonstrates Judy's top-notch skills in characterisation. She's developed a handful of memorable characters that readers can imagine in full, while keeping the focus on Mike. Judy's just released a how-to on characters for aspiring writers, Antagonistic Beats of a Story.

Antagonistic Beats of A Story: Understanding the Role of the Antagonist in Story Structure



Dancing in the Purple Rain is an action-packed fast ride filled with dramatic tension that will have readers devouring this novel.

Judy L. Mohr has been named one of the New Voices of Aotearoa for 2025, where the judges called her a “dynamic new voice in speculative fiction.” (Risingholme). New Voices is a competition begun in 2025 by the Coalition for Books to choose ten of the best upcoming authors in Aotearoa. Kiwis are doing well in literary fiction and mystery writing: Dancing in the Purple Rain completes a hat trick - proof that Kiwis are kicking it in Science Fiction as well.

Judy also has a role in Canterbury Writers. A developmental editor and writing coach, her experience in writing in many genres (thrillers, fantasy, science fiction, and non-fiction) means that she's in a good space to mentor others in the craft. Canterbury is incredibly lucky to have someone so experienced in the local writing community, supporting writers individually and in groups all over the district.

Judy's also a freelance editor with Black Wolf Editorial Services, opens a new window and an expert in Search Engine Optimization: setting up and maintaining a strong web presence in a world where clicks are everything. She's written a book on this too!

Hidden Traps of the Internet



Come along on Thursday the 26th February, find out her inspirations, listen to Judy's expertise and take home some tips whether you're an avid reader or an aspiring writer.

