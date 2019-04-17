Books to Movies

Book adaptions seem to be the bread and butter of Hollywood. Countless films are based on books that have been classics, older titles, and ones that might have experienced moderate success but have since become popular because of the movie.This trend is continuing with a number of films planned for this year that are theoretically based on a novel. I say theoretically because as someone who usually reads the book first, it can be tricky at times to find any connection.

The Aftermath Rhidian Brook

Set in Berlin after the Second World War, Colonel Lewis Morgan has been set the task of overseeing the rebuilding of this devastated city and the de-Nazification of its defeated people. Staring Keira Knightley and Alexander Skarsgård, the film has been panned in some quarters but the book has been popular.

The Aftermath



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/782790037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Aftermath<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Informer based on book Three Seconds by Roslund Anders

Dirty deeds in Sweden, hard boiled cop, drug dealers, and implications of political involvement. Definitely in the vein of Henning Mankell and Stieg Larsson, and staring Joel Kinnaman, a Swedish actor who looks suitably dodgy, and Rosamund Pike.

Three Seconds



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/687911037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Three Seconds<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Visible filth Nathan Ballingrud

This sounds nasty, scary, and one to miss if you hate horror like me. Definitely one for our time, a cell phone left behind at a bar and looked after by an unsuspecting bartender comes to life and all sorts of spooky crawly bad paranormal things start happening. Also staring Dakota Johnson, this could almost be as creepy as 50 Shades of Grey.

The Visible Filth



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1065094037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Visible Filth<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South Osha Gray Davidson

Orignially published in 2007, this book has had a update and a new cover to correspond with the film. Again, the movie is "based" on a true story, but the two formats do look similar, and is about the unlikely friendship between a Klu Klux Klan member and a black civil rights activist who meet while on opposite sides of the public school integration issue.

The Best of Enemies



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1065799037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Best of Enemies<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

After Anna Todd

Nice girl with nice boyfriend meets bad boy who treats her badly but she goes back for more, with a by-line of "could this be love"... I certainly hope not.

After



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1065792037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">After<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Sun is Also a Star Nicola Yoon

Based on a young adult book, this is your classic story of ill-fated love - with a bit of a twist. Daniel, a young Korean guy on his way for an interview at Yale meets a Jamacan girl who is trying to prevent her family's deportation, and they fall in love.

The Sun Is Also A Star



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/954051037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Sun Is Also A Star<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Artemis Fowl Eoin Colfer

This book and movie need no introduction. I just hope the movie - starring Judi Dench and Josh Gad (who played the voice of Olaf in Frozen) - is as good as the book. I am hopeful.

Artemis Fowl



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/282129037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Artemis Fowl<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Where'd you go Bernadette Maria Semple

Staring Cate Blanchett, this movie could well be a bit of a hit. The movie preview portrays Bernadette as "An anxiety-ridden mother who pretty much hates everyone, everything, and doing anything outside of the comfort of her home", whereas the book describes her as "...notorious. To Elgie Branch, a Microsoft wunderkind, she's his hilarious, volatile, talented, troubled wife. To fellow mothers at the school gate, she's a menace. To design experts, she's a revolutionary architect", so a bit of a different portrayal it would seem. Anyhow, she disappears and her daughter starts of journey of discovery to find her mother and also herself.

Where'd You Go, Bernadette



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/755018037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Where'd You Go, Bernadette<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>