Judge a book by its cover and fall in love

Recently I have noticed that Adult and Young Adult Romance fiction has being producing the most wonderful covers. Often featuring just one or two colours, (I'm not sure if this is a cost saving measure or not) but whatever it is, I am smitten. Hand-drawn, there is not a misty unfocused photo in sight.

Not only are the covers great, but Romance fiction is starting to lead the way in terms of diversity. Romance now thankfully features more than just straight white couples, (plus the occasional sheik) so it is wonderful that anyone who enjoys reading romance can now start to see themselves featured and celebrated.

