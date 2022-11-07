Chris Parker is here for a good time – WORD Christchurch Wednesday 16 November 8pm to 9pm

Chris Parker is Here for a good time, and if his Instagram posts are anything to go by then so will I. Chris hails from Christchurch - I vaguely know his aunty - this is Christchurch after all, so of course I feel a special connection to Chris and his book!
As a comedian, Chris has an ability to hone into the minutiae of life, to pick apart the mundane and commonplace and make them funny as well as endearing and at times emotional. I am looking forward to hearing him interviewed by Jason Gunn (who may need to calm his natural exuberance to let Chris get a word in edgewise, but hopefully they will just enjoy bouncing ideas off each other). I'm also looking forward to finishing his book which I have just started.
I also hope that he wears that wonderful orange and pink suit.
Book your tickets
Comedian Chris Parker loves the "instant gratification" of performing live but enjoyed going deeper while writing his new book Here For a Good Time: Organised Thoughts From A Disorganised Mind.https://t.co/4XQZ065LAK
— RNZ (@radionz) October 16, 2022