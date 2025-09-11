Canterbury members of the New Zealand roller skating team: Picturing Canterbury

Group shot of the Canterbury members of the New Zealand roller skating team photographed before their departure from Christchurch Airport heading to the world congress amateur roller skating championships in Brisbane. 6 October 1962.
