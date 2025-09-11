Canterbury members of the New Zealand roller skating team: Picturing Canterbury

by
Canterbury members of the New Zealand roller skating team. In Copyright. CCL-StarP-00589A.

Group shot of the Canterbury members of the New Zealand roller skating team photographed before their departure from Christchurch Airport heading to the world congress amateur roller skating championships in Brisbane. 6 October 1962.

Find more in Canterbury Stories

Visit Canterbury Stories Share your Photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Egyptian Kebab House and Go Nappies: Picturing Canterbury

Bulldozer besieged by seagulls at the Bexley rubbish dump

Open sign for the MeNZ Shed: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Egyptian Kebab House and Go Nappies: Picturing Canterbury

QUIZ: Nature city

Bulldozer besieged by seagulls at the Bexley rubbish dump

Add a comment to: Canterbury members of the New Zealand roller skating team: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi