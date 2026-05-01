NZ Music Month: Picturing Canterbury

Christchurch City Libraries celebrates NZ Music Month during May every year.

Here are some musical highlights from Canterbury Stories.

Horizin

Members of the Christchurch band Horizin standing in front of a garage door. 1985.

Horizin got together in 1984, with songs about racism, land rights, nuclear disarmament and the plight of street kids all set to their own mix of reggae, jazz, rock and soul. They played at Christchurch's Zanzibar as well as free benefit concerts and other gigs around the South Island. The photo was taken in the Christchurch Arts Centre, home of the original Dux de Lux restaurant and bar and the Arts Employment Scheme where eight of the eleven member band and crew had completed a six month P.E.P. programme. The Arts Employment Scheme also offered space, training and promotion for drama groups, designers and a painting team responsible for many of Christchurch's earliest street murals.

"Judas Iscario" Cashmere High School Band

Cashmere High School's rock band Judas Iscario, posing by a tree ahead of a performance at the regional Rock Quest final. From left, Robin Wells (Sax), Kelly Horgan (Guitar), Dave Clark (Guitar-vocals), Jonny Langley (Bass) and Bic Runga (Drums). 19 August 1992.

C.J.'s Music Store Yamaha Rock Quest '89

Members of the Hornby High School Band Outer Control, ahead of a performance at Rock Quest '89 at the Theatre Royal. Band, from left, Glen Teasdale, Bob Kennedy, Kate Hewson, Clinton Harris, Pearl Runga and Reuben Hiku. Hamish George is seated. 3 August 1989.

Chisnallwood Intermediate School band

Chisnallwood Intermediate School band at the QEII Park Farewell Event. 9 December 2012.

New Zealand pop group Tangent

Photograph of Tangent pop group. Pictured: Clinton Brown playing a guitar, Barry Saunders, Mike Farrell and Keith Norris holding a recorder upside-down. 23 March 1971.

Linwood High School rappers

Bridget Olsen, Shem Ioapo and the Linwood High School rap dance team as part of an anti-smoking campaign sponsored by the District Health Board's Smokefree programme. 27 June 1992.

Six60 performing at the You Are Us/Aroha Nui concert

View of the stage during the performance of Six60 at the You Are Us/Aroha Nui concert a fundraiser for the victims of the Christchurch Mosque attacks, at the Christchurch Stadium in Addington. 17 April 2019.

Performance by Pacific Underground Music Production

Members of Performance by Pacific Underground Music Production (P.U.M.P) performing at Peace Pacific, a concert organised by the DSC Youth in Cathedral Square. To the south is the ANZ building. 1990s.

Pictured are, from left to right: Brent Park on bass, Mark Vanilau on keys, Chris Searle on drums, Tanya Muagututi'a singing, and Pos Mavaega on guitar.