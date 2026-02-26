John Britten: Picturing Canterbury

Born in Christchurch in 1950, John Britten found fame as the designer of motorcycles. In 1992, he established the Britten Motorcycle Company which led to the development of the Britten V1000 and V1100. In August 1995, Andrew Stroud won the world individual BEARS championship on one of the Britten racers. John Britten died on 5 September 1995 aged 45. In October 2025, the John Britten Preservation Trust was established with the aim of operating the Britten Museum. The museum opened on Wednesday 18 February 2026 at 93 Cambridge Terrace:

The John Britten Story is a permanent exhibition in central Christchurch, located directly opposite the Bridge of Remembrance, on the corner of Cashel Street and Cambridge Terrace. The Britten Museum honours the life and genius of New Zealand inventor John Britten and showcases, amongst his other machines, his world-famous Britten V1000 motorcycle.

The Britten Museum is open from 9am to 5pm and is open every day except Christmas Day and Good Friday.

Signage for the new museum ahead of opening in February 2026. December 2025.

A Britten V1000 motorcycle racing down the main straight of Ruapuna. 21 February 2026.

The Britten motorcycle next to a Castrol sponsored motorcycle. About 1990.

John Britten, on left, designer of world record setting motorcycles and Mike Brosnan, New Zealand Singer-songwriter, inspecting a motorcycle during Motor Week. 4 July 1986.

