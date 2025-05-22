Changing Face of Hornby “Clock Tower”: Picturing Canterbury

by
Changing Face of Hornby "Clock Tower" by Ronald Knight. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ. CCL-HW10-Ho-113.

Part of the changing face of Hornby. The Clock Tower built by the old central Canterbury Electric Power Board in the 1960s, gets a multi-million dollar makeover to fit in with a modern expanding suburb. 2010.

