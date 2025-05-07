Climate change and our oceans: What the wild sea can be

What The Wild Sea Can Be: The Future of the World’s Ocean by Helen Scales is a fantastic look at the complexity of our world’s oceans and many of the issues facing them because of humans and our actions.

The world’s oceans are the oldest environment on the planet and Scales takes you on a journey from billions of years in the past as life began and evolved in the oceans, and the story of the Earth’s oceans through that time. She also takes the reader all across the world, looking at a whole array of different ocean environments, and some of the stark and real challenges that these ecosystems and their wildlife face. Some of these threats are confronting – for example based on current trends, it is likely that the adorable Emperor Penguins will become extinct by 2100 as the pace of environmental change outpaces their ability to adapt. She also pulls no punches in how human actions (or inaction) is making these challenges happen or exacerbating them.

But it does a great job of not simply being incredibly depressing about our future and the likely outcomes. Scales explores how positive changes are possible and actions already taking place that could have a positive impact on the future of our oceans and the life within them – such as looking at how helping kelp forests to regrow can have an outsize impact on wildlife and the environment, and some of the different methods to help coral reefs restore themselves or survive changing ocean and weather conditions. She does not present a picture that ignores the very real issues and dangers but rather points towards changes that are possible and actions that can be taken if the will is there – an important message to take what actions we can take rather than throw our hands up and simply accept the results of human-induced climate change.

If you've watched David Attenborough's latest documentary, Ocean, and want to find out more, Scales' book is a great option for diving a little deeper on the topic.

This was a really enjoyable read and a worthy candidate for the Women's Prize for Non Fiction shortlist for this year.

