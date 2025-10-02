Climate Conversations with Jeremy Webb: Exploring the Future of Climate Change Solutions

Climate change is one of the most defining challenges of our time, and understanding its complexities is crucial for both local and global responses. If you're curious about how we can mitigate climate change impacts, or if you’ve ever wondered about the complex interplay between policy, science, and advocacy, join us for our Speaker Series event, Climate Conversations with Jeremy Webb, from 6-7pm on Thursday 9 October in Auaha Hīhī, Tūranga!

It is shaping up to be an evening of insightful kōrero as Jeremy Webb, a Cass Bay local with over 20 years of experience working on climate issues globally, sits down with Dr. Rod Carr, a prominent figure in the climate policy space in Aotearoa. Together, they will explore the climate crisis on both local and global scales, using their diverse and muti-disciplinary expertise.

Dr. Rod Carr is no stranger to big challenges. As the inaugural chair of New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission from 2019 to 2024, Dr. Carr has been instrumental in shaping our national climate policy. His extensive governance roles include being a director of ASB Bank, a trustee of the Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust, and the vice-Chancellor of the University of Canterbury. Dr. Carr’s passion for climate change stems from this breadth of experience across multiple sectors. With a PhD in Insurance and Risk Management and a deep understanding of governance and policy, he brings a unique perspective rooted in risk management and long-term sustainability to the climate conversation.

Dr. Carr discusses some issues relating to business and climate change in the video below.

Jeremy Webb also brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. He has spent two decades working on environmental challenges around the world in many different countries, with his work focussing on developing solutions at the intersection of climate change, energy, water, and sustainable development. Jeremy played a vital role in establishing the African Climate Policy Centre and has led interdisciplinary projects at the United Nations. He has also spent time crafting solar energy standards for global resource classification.

Jeremy’s recent research culminated in the publication of his book, Exploring Climate Change Related Systems and Scenarios: Preconditions for Effective Global Responses, which synthesizes his work at the United Nations with his PhD research at University College London. In his book, Jeremy introduces the CCNIIC (Climate Change, National Interests, International Cooperation) model, which explores how nations can cooperate and drive climate action, while examining different methods to show how modelling can be used to give us a snapshot of possible futures. The second part of his book draws on interviews with 27 climate experts, collecting more than 175 scenarios to explore the conditions for effective climate action. Jeremy also applies his models to other global response challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Speaker Series event offers a rare opportunity to hear from two leading figures in the climate space in Aotearoa. Jeremy and Rod will discuss their vision for tackling climate change, sharing key insights from their work on climate policy and the future of our planet. Topics will range from global climate change scenarios to the political will required for effective action, as well as the economic strategies that can help us transition to a sustainable future. Whether you're a seasoned climate advocate or just starting to explore the topic, this kōrero will provide something for everyone.

Ariane

Youth Librarian & Library Assistant

Hapori (Community) & He Hononga (Connection)

Find out more