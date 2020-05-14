Climbing a fire engine ladder: Picturing Canterbury

Star reporter, Colin Bryant, at the top of an extension ladder on a fire engine outside the Central Fire Station at 200 Kilmore Street. 15 September 1973.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

