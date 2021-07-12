Which Boxer Dog won?: 50 Years ago this month

The first Open Boxer Dog Show in the South Island in Christchurch 50 years ago!

Did you enter your Boxer into the first Open Boxer Dog show to be held in Christchurch 50 years ago? Do you know who the entrants are or who won the dog show? From Chihuahuas to Great Danes, check out our other images of dog shows, opens a new window, or maybe cat shows, opens a new window would be more your thing?

You can add comments and stories to the images so that we all know more about the events that took place. You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories, opens a new window.

These Dog show images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive, opens a new window that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 8,600 negatives, opens a new window and 5,500 prints, opens a new window to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 30,200 items, opens a new window that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.

