Construction of the New Brighton Pier: Picturing Canterbury

by
Construction of the New Brighton Pier. Copyright Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-01358A.

View from the beach of cranes on New Brighton Pier during its construction.

Share your memories of the New Brighton Pier. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of the New Brighton Pier during its construction? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Gnome on the University of Canterbury campus

Staveley Ice Skating Rink: Picturing Canterbury

Matariki in the Zone Hāngī: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Discover Canterbury: The Big Snow of 1945

Gnome on the University of Canterbury campus

Staveley Ice Skating Rink: Picturing Canterbury

Add a comment to: Construction of the New Brighton Pier: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi