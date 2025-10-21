Craft Snippets: Scrapbooking with Wendy Batt

On a Wednesday evening recently we had the pleasure of welcoming Wendy Batt, an Independent Stampin’ Up! demonstrator.

With the catch phrase: Inspire – Create – Share, Wendy has been scrapbooking for several years. She was a member of Close to Heart for 8 years until they closed, and then she joined Stampin’ Up! 18 Months ago. This paper craft company offers a variety of crafting supplies and tools, along with blogs, feature tips, ideas and how to resources.

They have a variety of products including:

Stamps - “Out with the old and in with the new!” Wendy said. The stamps these days are not the heavy, wooden blocks we’ve all used in the past. Now they are made with see-through acrylic materials – you can see the stamp as you place it down. Easy to clean and light to hold.

Die cuts - Various shapes that have a sharp ridge – you can run it through the machine, and it cuts the shape out of the paper.

Paper packs - These are kit sets that includes instructions, and a variety of papers - all double sided (2 of each pattern and/or colour).

Upholding the Team Wee Bee Crafty Values, Wendy lives by the quote “If I can bring a smile to your face, I have been successful”. Wendy does all sorts including, scrapbooking, cardmaking, paper crafting, as well as organise workshops and craft days.

Angela asked Wendy if she had tried junk journalling. Wendy said junk journal pages are not for her, but she admires what can be created with mixed media on paper. She likes scrap booking because it is very logical and Wendy likes things to measure and look right, where junk journals are too freestyle for her. Take one of the techniques in the mixed media and use it in scrap booking. Wendy says there is no right or wrong way to scrapbook. Whatever works for you. You can take one page, cut it, switch paper styles, stick some photos and words on and you are done. Some people can spend a whole day on one page.

After Wendy’s talk we all had an opportunity to make our own cards.

The next craft snippets will be held on Wednesday 26 November with guest speakers Gankhuyag Mungunjiguur and Jessie Xie who create with handmade felt.

