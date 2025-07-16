Craft snippets: Furoshiki with Ayumi Hirata

Angela reports back from the last Craft Snippets event at Upper Riccarton Library. The next event on Wednesday 30 July will feature quilter Catherine McDonald.

In May we were very fortunate to have Ayumi Hirata from Osaka, Japan talk to us about the culture of furoshiki.

A sustainable business

Ayumi moved to Aotearoa New Zealand in 2010. During her studies, she started thinking about what it really means to be sustainable. This led her back to Japan, to the centuries-old practice of furoshiki. Ayumi now creates these traditional Japanese wrapping cloths from textiles diverted from landfill. Founder of FabWrap, she began teaching her workshops in 2023.

Furoshiki is not just a sheet of fabric, but something with great meaning. It is a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth, often double-sided print, for carrying goods and wrapped gifts, but it has other purposes as well, and is an eco-friendly alternative to wrapping paper.

The origins of furoshiki - not just for gifts

Furoshiki has a long history. Originally used as a bathmat. In fact, it translates as:

Furo = Bath

Shiki = Mat

Years ago, Japan didn’t have individual baths, they had steam baths and used furoshiki. People would wrap their clothes in the furoshiki and then carry them back home. In the old times furoshiki was used as an everyday way of carrying items. Nowadays so much Western Culture has arrived in Japan and not many people are wearing kimonos or using traditional items as they prefer to wear modern clothes and use bags.

Every year in Japanese culture there is a gift giving season and many people still use furoshiki. If you gift something to a Japanese friend, they will always gift something back.

There are two components to gift-giving furoshiki:

Musubi = Connection

Tsutsumi = Wrap

When you wrap using furoshiki, you put the items in, then fold it, and make a knot. "Tsutsumi" is the wrapping up, bundling part of the process and is associated with a mother, their baby in their tummy - the symbolism of wrapping and carrying the gift. "Musubi", meaning "connection" or "binding" is the knotting and tying of the furoshiki wrap.

Furoshiki is not just a square of fabric, there is connection and protection implied. It’s not just about wrapping the gift.

Traditional Japanese furoshiki etiquette

Different patterns and designs have different meanings such as meeting in person or gratitude and appreciation.

Traditionally furoshiki had the family crest on it. It refers to what family someone comes from, so it’s never given away. Typically when someone brings a gift in furoshiki, you meet the person, they get the gift, then you leave with the furoshiki. It’s not used nowadays like this as much as it is too much effort. A lot of people buy online and use deliveries for gifting.

Furoshiki has such a long history. A bathmat in the beginning, later becoming associated with gifts - furoshiki traditions have changed over time.

Furoshiki cost quite a lot. One piece of fabric can be up to $50. If you want to gift it, that’s like buying wrapping paper for $50. So why not make it at home? Get fabric (from the libraries Stash Swaps or secondhand shops), then hand or machine sew the edges. Even though it takes more time, it’s a lovely homemade gift.

Sustainable wrapping

Disposal of rubbish is a problem that is becoming more serious around the world. All human actions have an impact on the planet. Birthdays, weddings, Christmas and any special events are meaningful for all the people celebrating but these events usually involve a lot of wrapping paper.

Furoshiki expresses a caring heart, thoughtfulness and cherishing what is inside it. Many people want to be as sustainable as possible: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Resources and materials stay out of landfill due to their reusable nature. Furoshiki wraps are washable and reusable - no more waste associated with gifting!

Ayumi's mission is to influence Ōtautahi Christchurch people to use furoshiki. No more disposal of wrapping paper required. If you make furoshiki you can choose to keep it and use it again for wrapping or give it to the person receiving the gift. It’s not weird taking the furoshiki home when the receiver has unwrapped the gift inside. If you give furoshiki to family and friends, you may inspire them to do the same so everyone can use furoshiki instead of wrapping paper.

Advantages of furoshiki

During the traditional Japanese Gift Giving festival there are many special ways of present wrapping to minimize waste and increase recycling during the festival.

Normal present wrapping can be tricky if it involves wrapping a curved object like a pot or bowl. The paper can get ripped, crinkled and it uses a lot of sellotape. No one keeps them – where does this rubbish go? With normal present wrap, how could you wrap a bowl, or pot without revealing what it is? Paper doesn’t have a nice finish, where furoshiki can wrap and tighten using bow shaped folding. Furoshiki makes items more secure, conceals them to keep them secret, and makes it easier and quicker to wrap (two bottles demonstration). It is quite easy to make some baking put it in a jar and then use furoshiki to wrap it.

Audience Questions

Do different patterns mean different things?

Traditional furoshiki has a meaning and not given away (as comes from the family). Purple furoshiki is used for a sad situation, someone who has lost a family member or friend. Gold or Pink furoshiki is used for a graduation or a new job.

How big do you make a furoshiki?

It really depends on what you use it for. Shopping bag – bigger the better, 82cmx82cm.

Furoshiki is usually a square but doesn’t have to be. You'd need a 60-70 cm piece for a soccer ball size item.

Does it have to be double sided?

No, you can make it single sided, pattern on one side plain on other. You can get fabric from op shops, and 100% cotton, or silk.

Some fabrics might not be suitable (i.e. knot slipping), usually use a reef knot

Where to find suitable materials?

Japanese silk can sometimes be found in secondhand clothing shops, especially in the scarf section.

How to tell the difference – Furoshiki is square and double sided pattern.

If you have 2 very thin silky pieces, put them together. But if you have something like polyester it’s just too bulky.

Ayumi also demonstrated three different wrapping techniques for the group. Thank you, Ayumi, for a very informative and entertaining talk. I’m sure this Christmas there will be less paper used in Christchurch. It certainly makes sense to use furoshiki.

