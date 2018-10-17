Diego and Frida: A smile in the middle of the way – exhibition and events

South Library will play host to a stunning exhibition of photos of artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera from Friday 26 October to Sunday 11 November. Diego and Frida: A Smile in the Middle of the Way takes an intimate look at the life and relationship between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, as seen through the lens of some of the most notable photographers of that time, including Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Ansel Adams, Guillermo Kahlo, Leo Matiz, Nickolas Muray, Edward Weston, and Guillermo Zamora. The documentary prints in the exhibition come from the Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo, encompassing nearly twenty-five years of their marriage.
Diego Rivera became a legend in his native country for his vibrant murals while Frida Kahlo chose to become a painter after a car crash derailed her dream of becoming a doctor. A Smile in the Middle of the Way was presented for the first time at Casa Estudio Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City in 2002 and later around the world. This exhibition has been brought to New Zealand by the Mexican Embassy and will be hosted by Christchurch City Libraries.
Schedule of Events
- Friday 26 October 5pm to 7pm Exhibition Opening at South Library
Friday 26 October 6pm to 6.30pm Lecture on Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera by Barbara Garrie, UC Art History Lecturer South Library
- Photographic Exhibition at South Library: Friday 26 October to Sunday 11 November
- Wednesday 31 October 10.30am to 12.30pm Frida, still life [movie] Sydenham Room, South Library
- Sunday 4 November 10.30am to 12.30pm Frida, still life [movie] Sydenham Room, South Library
- Monday 5 November 5pm to 7pm Frida, still life [movie] Sydenham Room, South Library
- Wednesday 7 November 10.30am to 12.30pm Frida, still life [movie] Sydenham Room, South Library
Dia de Muertos: Day of the Dead
There will be a Dia de Muertos / Day of the Dead altar and informational display at South Library from Friday 26 October to Friday 2 November, and you can celebrate Dia de Muertos with a Mexican themed bilingual Spanish/English storytimes session:
- Tuesday 30 October 10.30am to 11am Bilingual English and Spanish Storytimes at Fendalton Library.
- Tuesday 30 October 10.30am to 11am Bilingual English and Spanish Storytimes at Shirley Library.
- Wednesday 31 October at 10.00am Bilingual English and Spanish Storytimes at Tūranga.
- Thursday 1 November at 11.00am Bilingual English and Spanish Storytimes at South Library.
More about Frida and Diego
