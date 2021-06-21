A city seen over five years, 2015-2019. Five suburbs from the north, east, south, west and centre, containing a multitude of communities all experiencing rapid change as a city recovers. As the landscape and built environment evolved these communities continued to do what they've always done: working to make their place meaningful; a place to feel connected to; a place to stand.

The Christchurch Documentary Project sought to capture a snapshot of life in our city during this period through the eyes of University of Canterbury, School of Fine Arts photography students. Their brief - to create a portrait of an area of Christchurch that was informed by both the physical environment and the often overlooked moments of community life. Starting with Halswell in 2015, followed by New Brighton and its neighbouring coastal suburbs, Bishopdale, Central City and finally Woolston in 2019.

The exhibition We Stand Here: celebrating five years of the Christchurch Documentary Project, curated by Senior lecturer of Photography and Place in Time Director, Tim Veling, brings together a selection of images from the project that honour the photographers involved and the people who so generously opened their doors and shared their stories. Tim's vision also enquires into the nature of representation in library archives and through his associated exhibition We Stand Here: Children's vision for their Ōtautahi, challenges the viewer to consider how younger generations will see themselves and their culture reflected in our city's public spaces.

The exhibition opens Saturday 10 July at Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga and runs until 27 September.

Check out the range of associated programmes on offer:

Floor Talk: Friday 9 July, 6pm to 7pm

Discover the Christchurch Documentary Project with Tim Veling, Senior Lecturer Photography University of Canterbury, and well known photographers Doc Ross and Glen Busch. They will explore the process of documenting a city and its people.

Free, no bookings required

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga

Family Makerspace - Saturday 10 July 2.30pm to 4pm

Have fun, be creative and design your vision of Ōtautahi.

Taupuni Auaha / Creative Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

Sketch at Tūranga - Sunday 18 July 2pm to 4pm

A creative sketch session where you can create your vision of Ōtautahi.

Everyone welcome! Free, materials provided.

He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor, Tūranga

Create your own vision of a liveable Ōtautahi

What do you think a liveable central city looks like? Create your own vision in a free, drop-in activity located beside the exhibition. Free, all materials provided.

Located by the exhibition.

