Diversity Awareness Month paper doll craft: Scotland

To celebrate Diversity Awareness Month this year, we decided to craft a paper doll which you can customize and dress up with different costumes from all over the world. Of course the list is not finished and we have missed many beautiful cultures, but we have to start somewhere and we hope you enjoy dressing your dolls as much as we did.

Today we'll focus on the traditional dress of people from Scotland.

The kilt

Originating in the 16th century, the kilt was used as a blanket or cloak to protect the wearer during the cold Scottish winters. Thee were usually made from wool not only because it was so plentiful in Scotland but also because the heavy fabric was great at keeping the heat in and keeping the cold out. Family ties are really important to Scots and their last names traditionally reflect their family history. The kilt is a way to proudly display their Scottish heritage – with each family having their own unique tartan design.

Over the centuries, the kilt has been known by many names, the belted plaid or the great kilt was the first to appear. The full-length garment's upper half was worn as a cloak, draped over the shoulder or it was brought up over the head and worn as a hood. It wasn’t until the late 17th century and early 18th century that the small kilt or walking kilt was developed. This was essentially the bottom half of the great kilt.

Download, print and colour in your own paper dolls wearing tuiga using the templates below!

More about Scotland

If you want to know more about Scotland, check out these titles:

For kids

Find more children's books about Scotland

For adults

Find more books for adults about Scotland

For kids: Books about traditional dress in different cultures

Try some of these books to explore the diverse world of clothing.

More books for kids about clothing and dress

Mangaia Pasene-Hughes

Linwood Library