DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes – Guess What?

Do a Wā Kōrero: Storytimes at your place! Use library eResources to create your own Storytime at home.

We recommend eBooks to read aloud and rhymes to reading aloud with your tamariki.

Recommended for ages 3 to 5 years.

You can access eResources for kids with your library card and password / PIN.

Not a member? It is free to join the library and you can join the library online.

Guessing

eBooks

Read eBooks on Libby and Wheelers! Here are some reads perfect for a home storytime.

Note: some might already be on loan, but you can put a hold on and be notified when it's available.

Who Do I See? Salina Yoon

Who Do I See? is a lively guess-the-animal book that features different colours and animal patterns in a fun and instructional way. Each animal sports a pattern with a different set of colours, and young readers are invited to guess who the animal on the next page is.

Hide and Seek Tarō Gomi

Colourful illustrations camouflage common objects and the reader is invited to solve the picture puzzle.

What Will Hatch? Jennifer Ward

Eggs come in many different shapes and sizes, but the most important question to young, curious minds is what will hatch? Science for the very young is done best through joyous learning; education will certainly hatch from these pages.

Who Done It? Olivier Tallec

The simple text asks the reader a series of questions about the characters on each page, and the child must seek out the visual clues to answer.

Dancing Feet! Lindsey Craig

Easy-to-read, rhyming text depicts different animals dancing.

I Spy Animals Book for Kids Ages 2-5 From A to Z Keda Press

Can you find the animal that starts with the letter A? What about the animal that starts with the letter C? You'll find out in this entertaining game, I Spy Animals Book for Kids Ages 2-5 ! Each problem focuses on a different letter of the alphabet; all you have to do is discover the one animal that corresponds to that letter, then turn the page to see whether you got it right! This is an excellent book for young readers. Kids will improve their observation skills and learn about animals while having so much fun that they won't even realize they're learning!Please note that the puzzles in this book are set up in the style of a traditional I Spy game, with letters picked in alphabetical order

Guess What Is Growing Inside This Egg Mia Posada

Crack, crack...animal babies are hatched all over the place. Can you figure out who's who? Watercolor and collage illustrations depict close-up scenes of an egg or eggs about to hatch.

Where Is Bear? Jody Jensen Shaffer

Mouse and Squirrel can't find their friend, Bear. In this Level P Highlights Puzzle Reader, readers can join in the search for Bear and then find hidden letters throughout the book. The simple story text has lots of picture support that will keep readers turning the pages, while the puzzle encourages re-reading. With a bonus matching activity to reinforce vocabulary, kids will love playing along with this forest adventure.

Find more eBooks for tamariki

TumbleBook Library

Access TumbleBook Library, an online collection of animated books that teaches kids the joy of reading. Also included are games, quizzes, videos and puzzles.

Animals: Black and White

Find the answers to seven black-and-white riddles in a beautiful book of nature's bold designs! What cuddly giant loves to chew bamboo? What mammal swims with its friends in a school? What bird "flies" gracefully through the water?

Just for Kids: Streaming video collection

Who took the cookie?

The song attempts to find out who took the cookie from the cookie jar while calling out the Lingokids characters' names.

More about Just for kids

Busy Things

Colourful and quirky games and activities for 3 to 11 year olds.Designed to entertain and educate. English and Maths have great activities for letters and counting.

Action Rhymes

Ten Fingers

I have ten fingers (hold up both hands, fingers spread)

And they all belong to me, (point to self)

I can make them do things-

Would you like to see?

I can shut them up tight (make fists)

I can open them wide (open hands)

I can put them together (place palms together)

I can make them all hide (put hands behind back)

I can make them jump high (hands over head)

I can make them jump low (touch floor)

I can fold them up quietly (fold hands)

And hold them just so. (place hands in lap)

Right Hand Left Hand

This is my right hand, I’ll raise it up high (right hand over head)

This is my left hand, I’ll touch the sky (left hand up)

Right hand (show right palm)

Left hand (show left palm)

Roll them around (roll hands over and over)

Left hand (show palm)

Right hand (show palm)

Pound, pound, pound. (pound fists together)

Stay tuned for more DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes!

Want more Wā Kōrero? Have a look at more Online Storytimes, and Live Wā Kōrero: Storytimes on Tuesdays at 10.30am.