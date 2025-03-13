Felsi and Nela at the Botanic Gardens: Picturing Canterbury

by
Felsi and Nela at the Botanic Gardens. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-DW-130711.

Felsi (right) and Nela are friends as part of the IHC Volunteer Friendship programme and will brave any weather so they can go for a walk. Here they are out in the sunshine at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

