Fijian salusalu craft – Fijian Language Week

Ni sa bula vinaka! Fiji Language Week Macawa Ni Vosa Vakaviti celebrates the culture and language of the more than 14,000 people of Fijian heritage who live in New Zealand.There are over 700 people of Fijian heritage in Christchurch. Visit our Fijian Language Week page for library resources about Fijian language and culture.

In 2020 Fijian Language Week is on from Sunday 4 October to Saturday 10 October 2020.

Here is a Fijian Language Week Macawa ni Vosa Vakaviti craft from Tiresa:

Salusalu

Salusalu is Fijian for necklace/garland. It can be described as a necklace of flowers woven together by strands of vau (dried flowers). Salusalu is of historical significance to indigenous Fijians.

You will need:

White ribbon

Stapler

Scissors

Hot Glue gun

Crepe paper –1 pkt white & 1 pkt turquoise



Step 1

Place white ribbon out straight and flat on table. Cut to one metre length.

Step 2

Take white and turquoise crepe paper and cut short and long lengths and place on top of each other to create pattern as in picture.

Staple different lengths together to make white and turquoise and white patterns.

Step 3

Hot glue gun the crepe paper lengths to white ribbon with space in between. Follow pattern in pictures. Repeat this step until Salusalu is filled.

Step 4

Take both ends of Salusalu and tie around your neck having the patterns displayed flattened on chest and say Bula!

Download this craft activity as a PDF [ 345KB PDF]

