Filming a traffic safety film: Picturing Canterbury

by
Filming a traffic safety film. In Copyright. CCL-StarP-05278A.

Roadshow 82 traffic safety filming on Harper Avenue showing a simulated collision between a Mini and a truck. 30 January 1982.

