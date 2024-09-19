Roadshow 82 traffic safety filming on Harper Avenue showing a simulated collision between a Mini and a truck. 30 January 1982.
Share your memories of Roadshow 82. Register on Canterbury Stories.
Do you have any photographs from Roadshow 82? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.
Explore local images and share your photos
- Visit the Discovery Wall and upload your images
- Explore Canterbury Stories
- View more Picturing Canterbury posts
Add a comment to: Filming a traffic safety film: Picturing Canterbury