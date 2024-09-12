Ford Prefect on Ferry Road: Picturing Canterbury

by
Ford Prefect on Ferry Road. In copyright. CCL-MwSa-053.

Ford Prefect parked on Ferry Road. 1988.

This image comes from the Mwyffanwy Sawtell collection.

