Goooosseeebumps!!

Do you like ghosts and ghouls? Do you look for the 'thing' that's hiding under the stairs in the dead of night? Do you like  worms, squirms, and other icky things? Well we have some news for you...

In anticipation for the up coming movie "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween," where yet another lot of fabulous monstrosities will be coming to life on the big screen, here is a list of must reads to get you quench your thirst for books!

Read if you dare...

The Ghost Next Door

I Am Slappy's Evil Twin

The Night Gardener

Young Scrooge

Stink and the Midnight Zombie Walk

Attack Of The Shadow Smashers

Chomp Of The Meat-eating Vegetables

When the Lights Go Out

Coraline

Whew you made it! In case you haven't seen it, here is the first movie if you missed watching it!

Goosebumps

Find more Goosebumps titles in the catalogue

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries