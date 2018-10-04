Goooosseeebumps!!

Do you like ghosts and ghouls? Do you look for the 'thing' that's hiding under the stairs in the dead of night? Do you like worms, squirms, and other icky things? Well we have some news for you...

In anticipation for the up coming movie "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween," where yet another lot of fabulous monstrosities will be coming to life on the big screen, here is a list of must reads to get you quench your thirst for books!

Read if you dare...

The Ghost Next Door

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/881823037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Ghost Next Door</a>

I Am Slappy's Evil Twin

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/996349037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">I Am Slappy's Evil Twin</a>

The Night Gardener

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/844303037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Night Gardener</a>

Young Scrooge

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/954014037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Young Scrooge</a>

Stink and the Midnight Zombie Walk

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/750001037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Stink and the Midnight Zombie Walk</a>

Attack Of The Shadow Smashers

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/827100037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Attack Of The Shadow Smashers</a>

Chomp Of The Meat-eating Vegetables

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/827101037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Chomp Of The Meat-eating Vegetables</a>

When the Lights Go Out

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/68296037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">When the Lights Go Out</a>

Coraline

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/307177037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Coraline</a>

Whew you made it! In case you haven't seen it, here is the first movie if you missed watching it!

Goosebumps

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/938467037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Goosebumps</a>

Find more Goosebumps titles in the catalogue

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation