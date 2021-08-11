Gavin Bishop’s ‘Atua: Maori Gods and Heroes’ Book Launch: WORD Christchurch Festival 2021

WORD Christchurch 2021 and Penguin Random House NZ are proud to present Gavin Bishop's latest stunning compendium Atua: Māori Gods and Heroes.

The book launch is at University Bookshop on Tuesday 24 August 5.30pm to 7pm. It's free, but RSVP to get tickets.

Atua introduces its readers to the world of Māori heroes, gods and demigods, while delving into the thrilling myths and legends of Aotearoa.

This is accompanied with breathtaking illustrations and fascinating storytelling that captivates its readers.

Gavin Bishop is an award-winning illustrator and author, who is known for his unique art style and his compelling original and retelling of stories (both in Te Reo Māori and English,) including Mr Fox, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and Maui and the Sun.

A fantastic series of New Zealand-focused books that he has produced is Aotearoa - The New Zealand Story and Wildlife of Aotearoa. These big, interesting, and beautifully illustrated books engage both children and adults alike. Atua: Māori Gods and Heroes adds nicely to this collection.

For little hands, consider Mihi and Koro: 2021 which hold bright, bold images, simple Māori text and concepts to create a fantastic read for your pēpi.

While you wait for Atua: Māori Gods and Heroes, consider reading some of his other books:

Mrs McGinty and the Bizarre Plant



Cook's Cook



Mr Fox



