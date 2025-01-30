Hillmorton High School band, No Compromise: Picturing Canterbury

by
Hillmorton High School band, No Compromise. In copyright. CCL-StarP-00717A.

Hillmorton High School band, No Compromise with their instruments following a competition win. Front, John Borlase (vocals), and behind him, from left Ricky Boyd (drums), Jason Mitchelmore (bass), and Michael Carpinter (guitar, back-up vocals).

Find more in Canterbury Stories

Visit Canterbury Stories Share your Photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Smurf toys at BP

Archery at YMCA Camp: Picturing Canterbury

Temple menorah (מְנוֹרָה) at Aldersgate Centre

Discover New Posts

Smurf toys at BP

Te reo Māori challenge in 2025: Story starter card kupu

Archery at YMCA Camp: Picturing Canterbury

Add a comment to: Hillmorton High School band, No Compromise: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi