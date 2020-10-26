Horse drawn tram: Christchurch Photo Hunt 2020

Contributor's note: Taken by my father, Ian Tweedy. The website for the Tramway Historical Society indicates that, 10 years after electric trams had stopped operating in the city, the restored no.43 ran as a horse-drawn tram on the last exposed section of track in Papanui Road. Given the number of spectators, this was presumably just a one-off event. September 1964.

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2020

Each year Christchurch City Libraries hosts Photo Hunt to engage the Christchurch community in heritage and gather photographs from across the community, along with the unique stories of their creators. This year marks the 12th Photo Hunt and is running from Friday 18 September to Sunday 8 November.

The theme for Photo Hunt this year is Encounter Our Stories, which is part of the Heritage Festival theme of Encounter our Stories – Arts, culture and identity. Share your photographs and contribute to the history of Christchurch, through the eyes of local people.

In addition to Photo Hunt, this year an exhibition titled From Paper to Pixel will showcase the Christchurch City Libraries digital heritage collection, including Photo Hunt, at Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga from Monday 21 September – Sunday 1 November 2020.