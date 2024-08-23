How to WORD: A veteran festival goer dispenses wisdom

Hydration. Comfortable (but stylish) shoes. An open mind.

If you've never attended a literary festival before then you're going to want to bring these three things. But here are some other tips from a well-seasoned WORD-nerd.

WORD sessions do not come with prerequisites. There's no exam to pass before you can enter. YOU DO NOT NEED TO HAVE READ THE BOOK BEFOREHAND. Will you get more from a session if you've read the book(s)? Probably, but there's still a LOT to be gained from listening to a writer talk about their work. And some sessions aren't even about books - they're about archives, or it's a play, or a workshop...

If you're taking notes during a session (and you absolutely shouldn't feel like you have to - just soaking it in is a legitimate approach) bring more than one pen in case one fails on you, and I find a spiral bound, A5 size notebook easiest for page flipping and lap balancing.

If you are lucky enough to be attending more than one session in a day make sure you a) know which venues you'll be going to and b) have left enough time between sessions for walking or biking between them, plus time for toileting, food and hydration (I like to carry a couple of snack bars in my bag for quick noshing purposes).

If you really like an author, buy their book and head to the signing queue after a session. They are usually very approachable and don't mind answering questions (as long as they're not asked in the form of an essay) or having a quick photo with you.

If your budget doesn't stretch to buying ALL THE BOOKS the UBS stand at The Piano usually sells other booky goodness like stickers and bookpins and tote bags!

If you have a burning question for a writer do ask it during the Q&A! But do make sure it's a) a question and not a rambling observation and b) pithy.

Get into chats with your fellow attendees if the opportunity presents itself. WORD is a great opportunity to mix with other booky folks. Many an interesting convo has been struck up in a queue either before or after a session.

Approach each session as its own thing but be on the lookout for themes and areas where different writers' ideas overlap and crossover with each other. This often happens if you got to several sessions - spotting the similarities or differences in perspectives can be very rewarding so lean into that.

If you're not sure where you are supposed to go, or have a question approach your nearest WORD volunteer. They'll be the ones in the WORD t-shirts and they are there to help!

Similarly, if you are attending a session at Tūranga feel free to have a chat with one of our staff who will be happy to fill you in on all the many riches that Christchurch City Libraries have to offer, and maybe even recommend a good read or two.

If you're going to a session at or near Tūranga I highly recommend the cheese scones (and most things) at Foundation Café. Sitting and thinking about what you've heard is all part of the festival experience (why not hydrate and fuel yourself at the same time?)

Go forth and have a good festival!

