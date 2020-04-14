Knit ‘n’ Lockdown

How are you spending your time in lockdown? I'm getting back into my knitting and crochet.

It’s wonderful how meditative it is to knit or crochet. Concentrating on making the next stitch gives us something to do and takes my mind off any worries. Our Knit ‘n’ Yarn groups may not be meeting but we have a great supply of eBooks and eMagazines (Check out Jo's post where she reviews a range of crafting eBooks)

Take a look at our eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines to get you started. If you prefer the personal touch our helpful Fingertip Librarians are waiting at home for your call on 03 941 7923, or chat to them using our LiveOnline service.

Try out our knitting eBooks and crochet eBooks or try our knitting eMagazines and crochet eMagazines from RBdigital Magazines.

Knit (or craft) with purpose

Why not spend your time in isolation by giving back to the community?

We may not have troops to knit socks for but why not contribute by making a blanket for someone you know in your neighbourhood who is isolated, or knit for the Red Cross?

Support our older community by knitting for your local aged care facility. Knit a twiddle muff to provide comfort and stimulation for dementia affected residents. Twiddle muffs provide something to do with their hands. Bring out your creative side as you create things like pompoms, shiny buttons, and other things to feel.

If you knitted pouches for the fire ravaged kangaroos and koalas you can try knitting try free knitted or crochet patterns to make mice for the SPCA or knit or crochet a blanket for your local animal shelter.

Love knitting for babies? Plunket assist mothers and babies who need warm clothing and provide knitting patterns for singlets and booties.

If you have pure wool the Christchurch Neonatal unit loves to receive hats and booties for premmies, and The Neonatal trust provides free patterns.

To help Little Sprouts all you need to do is knit or crochet peggy squares, a perfect project for beginners. For the more experienced crafter, you could be a Little Sprouts craft angel. The Good Night Sleep Tight charity also wants knitted or crocheted blankets and warm PJs for children.

It’s coming up to winter and everybody needs a warm beanie so why not knit hats and gloves for the Christchurch City Mission to keep people warm on the street?

Start making them now and you’ll be ready post them after the lockdown.

See you back at our community libraries when we can. Until then keep warm and well with these lovely knits.