Creative Gothic – Open Christchurch 2025 at Tūranga

On Sunday 4 May, as part of the Open Christchurch festivities, Tūranga held two Creative Gothic workshops. Each group, comprising of eight customers, created coasters inspired by the works of Benjamin Mountfort. The workshops tied in with Open Christchurch’s 2025 focus, which commemorated the bicentenary of the birth of one of Christchurch’s most prominent historical architects.

A keen adherent of the Gothic Revival style, Mountfort designed and contributed to several iconic Ōtautahi buildings between 1870 and 1882, including the Canterbury Museum, the Arts Centre, the Provincial Council Buildings, the former Trinity Congregational Church (now the Church Pub) and even parts of the Christchurch Cathedral.

Participants selected templates expertly sketched by the programme’s lead, Katie Bowron, which outlined the Cathedral’s Rose Window, the Arts Centre’s cinquefoil windows, and the arched windows of Canterbury Museum – though some creative souls started straight from scratch.

Using clear line work and contrast between light and dark areas, participants developed an architectural design. Many expressed how excellent it was that they could produce something they were proud of, despite having little artistic experience. A few put their own spin on the task, embellishing their work with Aotearoa icons such as the kiwi and the pīwakawaka.

Once the designs were ready, they were scanned and processed using Lightburn software. Our fabulous Programming Specialist Susan Smit prepared the images for Auahatanga’s laser cutter, which turned each art piece into a beautiful plywood coaster. Participants were able to view the machine while it speedily etched their line work.

Participants then had various coating options, including ebonising fluid, Shellac varnish, and clear gloss spray, to give their coasters a professional finish. Some went for a brighter, shinier look, whilst others opted for an antique feel. While the coasters were drying, some turned mini versions of their art into badges, adding another fun creation to bring home.

The response was excellent all round, and participants were delighted with their results, eager to take their coasters home to display and use, and keen to come back for any workshops in the future. It was an awesome opportunity to let customers know about the possibilities of Auahatanga’s creative equipment and how they could further their own artistic pursuits. One happy customer commented, “I felt so lucky to be a part of it and would love to come back for more lasercutting. When I left the creative area I was still buzzing and really felt the contrast between the creative and engaging atmosphere and the rest of the library.”

The staff also thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Open Christchurch, informing people about Mountfort’s life and work, and commemorating some truly special Ōtautahi architecture.

