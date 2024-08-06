A Stitch in Time – Crafting for Wellbeing

This month we welcome the Canterbury Embroiderers’ Guild who will we take you back to the time honoured skill of hand sewing. We will be making a cute wee needlebook, to beautifully keep all your needles and pins in, for our monthly Crafting for Wellbeing session. An ideal gift for that keen sewer in the family or a lovely way to reward yourself with a pleasurable afternoon with like minded stitchers.

No previous sewing experience is needed, these sessions are a great way to learn a new skill in a relaxed supportive environment.

Join us from 2pm to 3.30pm, Saturday 17 August, Tūhuratanga| Level 3, Tūranga materials provided free suitable for adults and youth, just drop on in. While you are with us take a look at our great embroidery books and the Canterbury Embroiderer's Guild beautiful display of work.

Can’t make this session or want to find more inspiration?

Creative bug our crafting eResource has classes for you on needlework, including embroidery and punch needle projects available with your library card number from home. You can learn how to make a needle case using simple quilting techniques or if hand sewing isn't for you learn to make a simple machine stitched needle case - an ideal project for getting used to using our sewing machines available in our Auahatanga – Creative Spaces.

Looking for craft organizations in Christchurch? Try CINCH, our online community directory containing information on, around 6,000 community organisations, clubs and continuing education providers in Christchurch and beyond. Here you browse under Arts, Craft and Hobbies or try using the A-Z subject list under E for Embroidery. Here you will find the contact information for the Canterbury Embroiderers’ Guild who are hosting this Crafting for Wellbeing Session.