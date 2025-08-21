Living Books: The Voice of Hip-Hop: WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

Sit down and kōrero with emerging and established Hip-hop artists from Aotearoa New Zealand. Discover how Māori and Pasifika have embraced Hip-hop culture as a powerful form of expression, identity and resistance, echoing the artform’s global roots in struggle and storytelling. In partnership with Christchurch City Libraries

Meet some of the Living Books

Big Sima

Lucas Fahey aka Big Sima is a self-managed artist & song writer from Ōtautahi, most known for his work with band Boomtown and also acclaimed producer Tiki Taane. He is fresh off of his 5th NZ tour celebrating the release of Big Sima & Boomtowns 2nd release in the Peace Trilogy, Peace Be The Journey.

Danny-Ill

Daniel Mataki Jnr, known as DJ Danny-ill, blends music, storytelling, and community to spark connection and creativity. With many years of experience—from playing to crowds at venues, community events, and supporting local artists to running library workshops and DJ wānanga—he uses his platform to champion reading, culture, and creative expression. Through this work, Dan empowers young people to explore music, build confidence, and celebrate identity. Merging such things as te ao Māori, tech and hip-hop, he continues to create a unique space in the local scene.

Red

Repping CLUBKINGZ & FLAVA, DJ INFARED is a Christchurch heavyweight with over 20 years behind the decks. From clubs to festivals, he’s rocked crowds worldwide, supporting legends like Wu-Tang Clan, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Xzibit, Mobb Deep, The Game, Boyz II Men, K-Ci & JoJo, Lauryn Hill, UB40 and more. He’s also shared the stage with elite DJs including Mustard, DJ Yella, Prime Cuts, Tony Vegas, DJ Revolution, DJ Babu, Melo D, Shortkut, Angelo, Sir-Vere, Nino Brown, Moto, Peter Gunz, Tikelz, and Samrai.

Kophie Su'a-Hulsbosch

Kophie Su’a-Hulsbosch aka Meep is an artist and designer from a graffiti background in Aotearoa NZ, South Island of Samoan & Dutch heritage.

She is a mural artist, graphic designer, illustrator & curator and has been running her art business since 2018. She has worked across a wide variety of projects and has worked with international and national brands. Her murals and art are influenced by social, ethical and environmental issues and street culture.

She is part of the international crew TMD (The Most Dedicated) & FSA Crew from Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Where and When

Thursday 28 August 6pm to 8pm

Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

More hip-hop

Christchurch Hip Hop Summit

The Hip Hop Summit celebrates hip hop culture with live performances, workshops, speakers, dance battles and more! It provides a showcase of the different elements of hip-hop, with artists skilled in graffiti; dance (b-boying/b-girling; krump; urban dance); MCing; and music production, sharing their knowledge and skills. This event will be celebrating its 5th event from Thursday 30 October to Sunday 2 November 2025.

Aotearoa

NZ Hip Hop Stand Up RNZ

NZ Hip Hop Stand Up is a video series about New Zealand hip hop. Featuring Scribe, Ladi6, Church & AP and more, each episode features a different track from Aotearoa hip hop's 30-year history. Starting in 1988 with ‘E Tū’ by Upper Hutt Posse and ending in 2019 with ‘Ready or Not’ by teen sensations Church & AP. Season 2 starts off in 1994 with ‘Hip Hop Holiday’ by Three the Hard Way and ends in 2018 with ‘Set it Off’ by JessB. Season 3 was released in May 2023. It starts with Double J and Twice the T in 1989, and includes Ladi6, Nesian Mystik, and Melodownz.

Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History rova

11-episode podcast series, delivered in two seasons, that takes a dangerously deep dive into Aotearoa’s Hip Hop history. Hosted by Phil Bell O.N.Z.M. - AKA DJ Sir-Vere and written by Martyn Pepperell. Season one has six episodes and spans the years 1980 to 1996, beginning with DJ Tony 'Teepee' Pene's hidden narrative and finishing with Che Fu's solo career.

April K. Henderson, Hip hop, Te Ara – the Encyclopedia of New Zealand, https://teara.govt.nz/en/hip-hop (accessed 21 August 2025). Story by April K. Henderson, published 22 October 2014.

At the library

Find Hip-Hop in our collection

The Graphic History of Hip Hop



