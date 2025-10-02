Lunch time at Durga Puja: Picturing Canterbury

by
Lunch time at Durga Puja. In copyright. CCL-ChBe-0003.

People eating lunch at the Christchurch Bengali Community Durga Puja held at Ōrauwhata Bishopdale Community Centre. 8 October 2022. Durga Puja is a Hindu festival honouring the goddess Durga.

