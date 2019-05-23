Manchester Street and Lichfield Street corner: Picturing Canterbury

Scene of a car driving the wrong way along Lichfield Street, after turning from Manchester Street, on the first day of it becoming a one way system. 26 May 1969.

Visible buildings include Butterfields Ltd (83 Lichfield Street), Galvins Mens Wear (93 Lichfield Street), Glassons Ltd (96 Lichfield Streett), The Plainsman Coffee House (108 Lichfield Street), and Tanglin Quick Lunch Coffee Lounge (114 Manchester Street).

