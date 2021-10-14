Manfish at North New Brighton Zoo: Picturing Canterbury

"Many will remember The "Manfish" which greeted thousands of people over the the years at the entrance to The North New Brighton Zoo on Beach Rd. Many children believed this as for real but of course was purpose built." - Contributor's note.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

Canterbury Stories is our digital heritage repository for collecting and presenting online collections from our digitised archives, publications, photographs and community. Canterbury Stories includes material from Photo Hunts, exhibitions on Christchurch places and themes, sets of images, as well as a growing collection of archive and published material.

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2021

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2021 is on again this October from Friday 1st to Sunday 31st.

The theme for this year’s Photo Hunt is People and Place – our stories revealed. Share your photos and help us tell the diverse stories of Christchurch and its people.

This year we are also running an Antarctic section for Photo Hunt. If you have any photos relating to the Antarctic include the word Antarctic on your submission and you will go in the draw to win a prize.

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on the Discovery Wall in Tūranga or on the website discoverywall.nz and at canterburystories.nz

