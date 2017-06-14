New books for June

I love unpacking the new books from their boxes. These are my picks from the new book box:

Dead Writers in Rehab is the second novel by British author Paul Basset Davies; also a writer for stage, radio, television and film. Protagonist Foster James wakes up in what he thinks is rehab. After a therapy session with several writers who are dead (Hunter S. Thompson, for example), he's not so sure...

Dead Writers in Rehab

BibWidget

Inheriting Edith by Zoe Fishman, is the story of Maggie, a maid in New York, who is left a house by one of her clients. She also inherits Edith, her former employer's eighty-two year old mother. Erin Duffy recommends this as a book "you'll want to devour in one sitting."

Inheriting Edith

BibWidget

John Grisham's new offering Camino Island features the daring theft of five manuscripts belonging to F.Scott Fitzgerald's novels. If you were a struggling writer, could you resist the offer to work with a historic manuscript, even if its origins are murky?

Camino Island

BibWidget

Spaceman of Bohemia is the first novel by Jaroslav Kalfar. Highly recommended by Darin Strauss and Lisa McInerney, this is the story of Bohemian astronaut Jakub Prochazka's ascent and personal journey through Space. With only an Arachnoid for company Jakub comes to terms with his relationships while he tries to find a way back home to his loved ones.

Spaceman of Bohemia

BibWidget

Tengoku, by Rae D. Magdon, is the story of a Japanese girl, Aozora Kaede, who runs away from her noble family, with only her wolf, Rin, for company. She is hired as a Yojimbo (bodyguard) for a young female Samurai, Homura Imari. The two share an adventure to replace Imari's missing hand, confront Aozura's past, and save the Empire of Akatsuki Teikoku from evil.

Tengoku

BibWidget

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a prequel to Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin. It's set a century-ish before Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens are still in power... Featuring Ser Duncan the Tall, and his young Squire, Egg - who is really Aegon Targaryen. With illustrations!

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

BibWidget

The Walworth Beauty is a new release from Man Booker Prize shortlisted Michele Roberts. The Independent newspaper is hailing her as "one of Britain's best novelists." The Times goes further to describe her as descended from Monet, Debussy and Woolf. The novel follows two characters linked by the search for human connection, but separated by time.

The Walworth Beauty

BibWidget

I love the title of this one. (The Last Person to Call Me) Sweet Pea (Ended Up Dead) is a first adult novel by C.J Skuse, known for her writing for children and young adults. Rhiannon appears to be normal, living a normal life. She lives with her boyfriend and her dog, normal. She hates her job, normal. She is making a kill list, normal. Wait what?! The driver who cuts her off every morning. The guy who bruises her apples at the supermarket. Is this underestimated girl going to get away with murder?

Sweet Pea

BibWidget

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.