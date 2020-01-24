New year, new reads for young adults!

New year, new reads! There is plenty to get excited about in 2020 as there are some highly anticipated sequels and releases hitting our library shelves. I've got a selection of books we're excited to see in 2020, as well as some booklists for you to check out.

January is also the perfect time to think about starting a reading challenge. They're a great way to push yourself to try new genres and authors, or to help you discover books you'll love.

2020 new releases

I hope you have your library card handy because you'll want to be putting these books on hold!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1132148037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

It’s been over ten years since The Hunger Games came out, can you believe it? This novel is set around the reaping for the Tenth Hunger Games. I’m hoping this will give us some more history on the establishment of the Districts and the Hunger Games under the Capitol’s tyrannical rule.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1101471037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Conference of the Birds<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The latest installment of the Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children series sees Jacob Portman on a mission to deliver the peculiar Noor Pradesh to a mysterious operative known only as V. Jacob must follow a few clues to find V, while protecting Noor from the enemies hunting them. These books appeal for those looking for something a bit weird - a little supernatural even - with good amounts of action and adventure.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1101475037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Hand on the Wall<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Readers of this blog will know that a lot of us are fans of the Truly Devious mystery trilogy. 2020 brings us the conclusion to the murders haunting Ellingham Academy. If you haven’t picked up this series yet and a love a mystery, grab the earlier books and prepare yourself for the release of The Hand on the Wall.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1110220037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">One Of Us Is Next<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The sequel to the incredibly popular thriller One of Us is Lying which followed four students suspected of the murder of Simon, the creator of Bayview High’s gossip app. One of Us Is Next sees Simon’s legacy revived with a deadly game of truth or dare. The dares are deadly – there’s bound to be drama and twists and turns as this new mystery hits Bayview High.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1109706037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Infinity Son<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The author of They Both Die at the End and What If It’s Us is back, this time with a fantasy adventure which sees two brothers caught up in a magical war. Emil and Brighton have idolised the Spell Walkers, a group of vigilantes who use their powers to fight off the specters that have been stealing the essence of magical creatures. While Brighton wishes to join the war, Emil wants the violence and suffering destroying their communities to stop. However, it’s Emil who manifests magical powers and is pushed to fight alongside his brother's heroes.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1117943037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Yes No Maybe So<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Saeed and Albertelli team up to create a rom-com set around political activism. Maya has been having a terrible Ramadan – her friends are busy, the summer trip she was planning has been cancelled and worst of all, her parents are separating. Her mother convinces her to volunteer for a local Senator’s door-to-door campaign where she’s paired with Jaime, who would really prefer to be working behind the scenes rather than knocking on strangers’ doors. Being a rom-com, expect to see this pair grow closer as the political drama amps up! Early reviews suggest that this book addresses some bigger political issues, mostly around the intersection of faith and discrimination as the protagonists are Muslim and Jewish. Yes No Maybe So looks to be more than a love story and potentially a celebration of young changemakers.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1122940037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Imagine Me<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Followers of the Shatter Me series will be excited for the final book, due out in March. This dystopian series starts with Shatter Me, where we’re introduced to Juliette, a 17 year old girl whose lethal touch has led to her being imprisoned by The Reestablishment. When people begin to doubt The Reestablishment’s rules and threaten their plans, Juliette is forced to become their weapon. The series follows Juliette’s struggles against the Reestablishment and her subsequent involvement with the Rebellion, as well as her torn feelings for Adam and Warner. If you’re looking for a dystopian adventure with some romance, give this a go.

On the horizon

These books are on their way but not yet in the catalogue. Keep an eye out for them!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1051282037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Aurora Rising<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Aurora Burning is out in May and is the second in the Aurora Cycle. Squad 312 – a band of misfits and possibly the galaxy's last hope - are off to save the day again. They're being chased by armies, creepy agents, and dealing with awkward family reunions. Like Kaufman and Kristoff's previous series, the Illuminae Files, the Aurora Cycle is a science-fiction adventure that's fast-paced and packed with witty, hilarious characters. A lot of fun!

Clap When You Land - Elizabeth Acevedo

Last month Ray reviewed With the Fire on High, one of their stand-out reads for 2019. Early this year, Acevedo releases Clap When You Land, a novel-in-verse. This book examines loss, forgiveness, and the bonds that shape our lives. A plane crash tears apart the lives of Camino Rios - in the Dominican Republic - and Yahaira Rio in New York City. Their father, their hero, has been killed. The blurb suggests that the girls are not aware of their other, separated by distance and their father's secrets.

What's coming out

If you're curious about what else is coming out in 2020, take a look at these fantastic round-ups:

See something you like but can't find it in the catalogue? You can request the library to buy a copy! It's super easy to do and a great way to make sure the books you like are on library shelves. Remember to tick that you want a hold (free on Youth cards) so that you can get notified when it arrives.

Reading Challenges

Was reading more a resolution for 2020? Reading challenges can be a great way to keep you motivated and help you discover what you like (or don’t like) to read! Or perhaps you're simply looking to read outside your comfort zone and try something a tad different. The following Reading Challenges will help you explore new genres and authors:

POPSUGAR Reading Challenge

These challenges are pretty fun and there's a cute checklist to you can print out. There's even a Facebook group and an Instagram tag if you want to document your reading and follow others.

Book Riot's Read Harder 2020 Challenge

This list is perfect for those looking to expand their horizons. Once again, there's a tag you can use to record your completed challenges. There's a Goodreads group too!

Epic Reads Book Club

Epic Reads is the place I go to find out what's new in YA and now they have a book club! Each month has a challenge with a book recommendation that fits the challenge. Then join their Facebook group or follow their tag on Instagram to discuss the books and get more recommendations.

And to record what you've been reading, check out #readingtracker and #readingjournal on Instagram for some gorgeous inspiration:

