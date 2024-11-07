North Beach gala: Picturing Canterbury

by
North Beach gala. No known copyright. CCL-Arch338-2-015.

Fairground rides, the Chair-o-plane, a merry-go-round, and the Tilt-a-whirl at the North Beach Gala. About 1923.

Share your memories of galas and fairs in Christchurch. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of North Beach in the 1920s? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

